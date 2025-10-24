Netflix Sets ‘Victorious’ Spinoff ‘Hollywood Arts’ for 2026 With Daniella Monet Returning | Video

Here she is, once again. Daniella Monet is returning to the world of “Victorious” now that Netflix has picked up her “Hollywood Arts” spinoff for 26 episodes, set to air in 2026.

The Paramount Television Studios production will also eventually be available on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, the streamer announced on Friday. Filming is now underway.

Executive producer Monet will reprise her role as Trina Vega alongside newcomers Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze and Martin Kamm, with guest star Yvette Nicole Brown as Principal Helen. The cast even shared a sneak peek of what to expect in a brief teaser, set to the original theme song.

We’re freaking the freak out.



“Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do. ‘Victorious’ was in a lot of ways life-changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can’t begin to describe,” Monet said in a statement. “As an actress, producer and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world.”

Netflix also offered the following logline: “In this all-new series, struggling actress Trina Vega returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school.”

Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin will serve as showrunners/writers/EPs, with fellow EP Jonathan Judge directing.

“Victorious” originally ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013 on Nickelodeon. It famously starred Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Victoria Justice and Monet, all of whom sing.