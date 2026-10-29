‘From’ Explodes on Streaming as 4-Year-Old Series Hits Netflix for First Time | Charts

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In the run up to Halloween, the Samba Weekly Wrap Report streaming chart has shown how audiences have flocked to titles about aquatic monsters, serial killers, slashers and telekinetic teenagers. While the Top 10 has its share of horror programming, it seems that this week audiences are more interested in the organized crime syndicates of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Tulsa King,” the Paramount+ mobster drama created by “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan, swipes the crown this week. The show has hung around the top five for much of its run, and this was a big one for the Sylvester Stallone-led series, as it climbed four spots in its second week on the chart.

In ascending to the throne, “Tulsa King” ends a four-week long Netflix reign over the top spot. Of course, four different Netflix titles cycled in and out in that timeframe. With a traditional weekly release schedule, could “Tulsa King” bring some stability to the top of the chart?

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Despite ending its run atop the chart, Netflix still has a substantial presence, with five titles in the Top 10. That starts with “The Diplomat,” in second place. The Emmy and Golden Globe nominated political drama, also in its fourth season, moves up one spot in its second week on the chart.

“From,” in third, is an established series making its first appearance in our Top 10 thanks to the double benefit of greater visibility and the Halloween season. The sci-fi horror series premiered on MGM+ back in 2022, when the service was still known as Epix. It wrapped its fourth season on MGM+ this past June, but the first three seasons were added to the Netflix library this month, exposing the show to a much larger subscriber base. With more viewers jumping on board, could we see “From” in our top 10 more often when it returns for its fifth and final season next year?

Next we find “The Terminal List,” Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of the Jack Carr novel series about a vengeful Navy SEAL. Amazon added all eight episodes of the second season of the Chris Pratt-led series to its library on October 21, catapulting it into fourth place in its first week on the chart.

Back to Netflix in fifth with the third-season of the rom-com “Nobody Wants This.” The series is about a young rabbi falling for a non-religious woman, and while it certainly garnered solid viewership upon its return, most of the discourse has been around public comments made by some of its Jewish stars.

It would be an exaggeration to say that “Crystal Lake,” in sixth, is rising from the dead, but the “Friday the 13th” prequel series about Jason Voorhees’s mother does climb one spot this week.

Two very different Netflix titles take the next two spots, starting with “Love is Blind” in seventh. Three new episodes of the popular dating series were added to Netflix on October 21, helping Season 11 make its first appearance on the chart.

Up next is “Below,” the series about a Newfoundland fishing town dealing with a mysterious water monster. It’s proven to be a Halloween hit for Netflix, with three straight weeks on the chart, including the top of the chart last week.

“Mobland,” in eighth, returns to the chart after a week away, giving Paramount+ its second gangster drama in the Top 10. Where “Tulsa King” sets the action in the heartland, “Mobland” takes it across the pond to North London, with stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren.

Closing out the streaming side this week is “Moana” on Disney+. The live-action adaptation of the hit Disney animated film underperformed at the box office this summer, but may see new life with its arrival on streaming.

“Dancing with the Stars” waltzes back into the top spot this week after last week’s chart shuffle. The special “Dedication Night” episode included contestant Julia Styles reuniting with her “10 Things I Hate About You” co-stars in tribute to the late Heath Ledger.

Perennial favorite “NCIS” is in second this week, with the CBS military police procedural now in its 24th season.

“CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton” lands in third this week. The live tribute to the late country star, who passed away on August 25, raised $1 million for her Imagination Library.

There’s more scripted fare from CBS in fourth, as “FBI,” now in its ninth season, cracks the chart for the first time this fall.

“Wheel of Fortune” claims the next two spots, followed by NBC’s “The Voice” in seventh. “Jeopardy!” claims spots eight and 10, and the procedural “9-1-1,” in its 10th season, is sandwiched in between in ninth place.