‘War Machine’ Is Latest Netflix Action Flick to Top Streaming Chart

Netflix excels in many types of programming: stand-up comedy, unexpected foreign language hits, and giving old movies and TV shows new life. In 2026, however, action movies are one of the streamer’s biggest strengths.

Case in point: “War Machine,” an action film starring Alan Ritchson about a grueling U.S. Army Ranger training exercise that takes a science fiction turn, tops the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart this week.

With 7 million households watching during its first three days streaming, “War Machine” is the second big action film for Netflix this year. In late January, the streamer had a smash with “The Rip.” The Matt Damon and Ben Affleck corrupt cop thriller drew 11.3 million households in its first three days, making it the top streaming movie of the year to date.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

“War Machine’s” big debut keeps “The Pitt,” on HBO Max, parked in second place for the third straight week. The ER drama topped the streaming chart on the Feb. 19 edition of the Wrap Report, and with six episodes to go in the season, it may rise to the top again.

Meanwhile, “Bridgerton,” which topped the chart last week, falls to third place.

“DTF St. Louis,” a new black comedy on HBO Max, debuts in fourth this week. With familiar faces Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini, the show had enough star power to draw interested viewers to its first episode.

Next up we have a double dose of dinosaurs on Netflix. “Jurassic World: Rebirth” rises one spot to fifth this week. With nearly $900 million in box office receipts, the film is enjoying a second life with strong streaming viewership as part of Universal’s new licensing deal to stream its movies on Netflix. Up next is “The Dinosaurs,” a nonfiction look at prehistoric life. The Steven Spielberg-executive-produced documentary series uses realistic animation to show the history of dinosaurs.

We stick with Netflix for the next three chart entries. In seventh, is yet another action thriller, “Trap House.” The film stars Dave Bautista as a DEA agent whose son goes rogue and decides to rob a cartel-owned drug house. It’s Bautista’s second appearance on the streaming chart in recent weeks, following the Prime Video hit “The Wrecking Crew.”

The popular dating show “Love is Blind” falls three spots this week, to eighth, while “The Night Agent” drops from fourth to ninth.

Closing out the streaming chart is “Paradise” on Hulu. The post-apocalyptic thriller series made a strong return when it came back for season two, but slid three spots this week.

Over on linear, the competition is growing for the top spot. “American Idol” sat comfortably at the top of the chart for a month, but it was unseated last week by “Marshals” on CBS.

The neo-western continues its reign, holding the top spot once again this week. “Marshals” is of course a spinoff of the “Yellowstone” franchise, giving it a prebuilt dedicated audience.

In third we have another perennial linear favorite with “Tracker,” also on CBS. That’s followed by a Chicago trio from NBC: “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago P.D.”

“Wheel of Fortune” closes us out this week, claiming the final four spots on the chart.