Zosia Mamet to Host ‘OMG Obsessed’ Podcast at Lemonada Media | Exclusive

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It’s no secret the Internet is obsessed with Zosia Mamet, but the actress is ready to share her own obsessions in her new Lemonada Media podcast, “OMG Obsessed.”

The podcast network unveiled its fall slate exclusively to TheWrap on Wednesday, teasing the “Girls” actress’ upcoming conversations with guests as they “unpack the passions, fixations and rabbit holes they can’t stop thinking about” ahead of a Sept. 16 premiere.

“I’m an extremely curious (and admittedly obsessive) person, so this show feels like a dream,” Mamet said in a statement. “Everyone has that one thing they could talk about forever, and I’ve always found those conversations to be the most fun. They’re revealing, they’re weird and they’re usually way more interesting than small talk. I hope people laugh, discover something unexpected and maybe leave with a few new obsessions of their own.”

“The content landscape is so saturated these days, but at Lemonada we still believe that if you make great shows with extraordinary talent, audiences will find them,” Lemonada Media CEO Stephanie Wittels Wachs echoed. “We’re focused on creating content that people are genuinely ‘OMG Obsessed’ with – investing in singular voices native to the creator economy, building every show for a video-first ecosystem and giving creators the room to surprise audiences with something fresh.”

The podcast company will also soon be premiering “So U Think U Can Sports?” with Eliot Glazer (Oct. 6), “Criminally Online” with “Survivor” all-star/public defender Eliza Orlins and law professor Thea Johnson (October), and Season 3 of “Squeezed” with Yvette Nicole Brown (Oct. 28), as well as an untitled entry from “Pen15” star Anna Konkle in January 2027.

Lemonada Media boasts more than 85 podcast series, including recent offerings like “Better in Bed” with Sleep Doctor Dr. Michael Breus, “The Dash” with Elizabeth Chambers and Marissa Hermer, “Inner Childish” with Victoria Garrick Brown and Aubrey Gavello Wood, and “The Moment LIVE” with Meredith Lynch and Rebecca Sananès.