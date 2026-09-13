Read the ’60 Minutes’ Memo Sent to Staff Ahead of Season Premiere Under New Leadership

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CBS News leadership sent a memo to rally “60 Minutes” staffers Sunday morning, hours ahead of the program’s high-pressure Season 59 premiere.

In the memo, obtained by TheWrap, CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss and her newly appointed “60 Minutes” executive producer Nick Bilton touted the day as a “big moment for ’60 Minutes’ and CBS.”

The letter also highlighted stories to be featured in the season premiere, including an “interview everyone’s been chasing,” as well as segments on an unnamed NFL coach and AI.

A representative for CBS News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Sunday’s premiere comes after months of overhaul to “60 Minutes” staff and the installation of new leadership at the program. Last year, Weiss was appointed by David Ellison, who owns CBS after acquiring Paramount Global through Skydance Media, to lead CBS News.

The proceeding months have proven a turbulent transition. In May, Weiss named Bilton, a former New York Times columnist and filmmaker with no prior experience in television, to lead the most-watched news program in the U.S.

Several staffers and correspondents have also been fired or resigned since Weiss’ appointment. On Tuesday, former managing editor Guy Campanile claimed his and others’ exits happened because they “refused to be accomplices in the destruction of the most prestigious news program on American television.” Other former correspondents have accused Weiss of inserting political bias into the show. CBS News has denied those claims.

Read Sunday’s full internal memo to “60 Minutes” staffers below.

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We don’t often send notes to the whole newsroom. But today calls for it. It’s a big moment for 60 Minutes and CBS.

Ahead of our premiere, we wanted to congratulate the team on the launch of what will be an exciting season—and to thank everyone across the CBS newsroom.

Tonight’s episode is a powerful start with three original, revelatory stories that showcase 60 at its best. We begin with the interview everyone has been chasing. Then, a hidden camera investigation and a profile of a NFL superteam’s wunderkind coach. We also have a cameo from one of our new correspondents on the story of our time: AI.

We are deeply thankful to everyone across CBS News for the support over this summer. That especially goes for social, digital, graphics, marketing, and, above all, the investigative unit.

Last but not least: You’ve probably seen the great “It’s Time” campaign everywhere. That push continues through tonight’s game. We’d be grateful if you can spread the word to your friends and followers by sharing these promos today.

This is just the start and there’s so much more to come.

See you tonight at 7:30pm!

Nick, Bari, and Tom

P.S. We launched a weekly newsletter that will take our audiences behind the scenes of the show. Sign up here. And stay tuned for more projects that extend 60’s reach.