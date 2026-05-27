‘Abbott Elementary’ Duo Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker Sign With UTA

“Abbott Elementary” co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker have signed with UTA.

The duo, who serve as EPs and co-showrunners for the ABC comedy alongside creator Quinta Brunson, have signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Halpern and Schumacker are currently under an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television via their production company Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, which was re-upped in January 2024.

The duo is best known for spearheading “Abbott Elementary,” as well as co-creating HBO Max’s animated “Harley Quinn” series, which ran for five seasons, as well as its spinoff “Kite Man: Hell Yeah!” They also served as showrunners for NBC’s “Powerless,” also for WBTV and DC Entertainment, and co-created Fox’s “Surviving Jack” and CBS’s “S#*! My Dad Says,” which was adapted based on Halpern’s book of the same name.

Other credits for the duo include TV series “iZombie,” “Cougar Town” and “How to be a Gentleman,” as well as Universal Pictures feature film “Birthright,” based on Joshua Williamson’s graphic novel.

Halpern and Schumacker are also helming Netflix comedy series “I Suck at Girls,” based on Halpern’s non-fiction book of the same title, which is headed into production. The duo will serve as creators and showrunners while collaborating with Bill Lawrence and his Doozer Productions.

They’re also working on a tennis comedy “Backhanded” at HBO Max, which is co-written with Ali Waller and produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.

Also upcoming is Halpern’s debut fiction novel, “Get Lost,” will be published by Hachette Book Group on July 7. Halpern and Schumacker are adapting the book for a feature film and are attached to direct.

Halpern and Schumacker continue to be represented by Adventure Media and Allison Binder at Goodman Genow Schenkman.