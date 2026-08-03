Amazon Orders Improvised June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer Multi-Cam Sitcom ‘Dinks’ 

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Amazon MGM Studios has ordered “Dinks,” a new improvised multi-camera sitcom starring and executive produced by real-life married couple June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer.

The series, titled after the phrase, “dual income no kids,” hails from Okay Goodnight, the production company founded “Friends” and “Grace and Frankie” creator Marta Kauffman, with Kauffman and Hannah K.S. Canter serving as co-creators. The series is also produced by Lionsgate Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

“Dinks” follows Josh (Scheer) and Charlie (Raphael), a couple who, in the absence of a marriage or kids, decide to literally build a life together by renovating their nightmare of a dream house, per the official logline.

Jon Gabrus (“101 Places To Party Before You Die”) is also attached to as a series regular. Kauffman, Canter, Raphael and Scheer serve as executive producers alongside Robbie Rowe Tollin and Jesse Schiller.

“I’ve always said I wouldn’t do another multi-cam unless someone was able to reinvent it. Okay Goodnight and I got tired of waiting, and decided we should do it ourselves,” Kauffman said in a statement. “It’s what I hoped it would be: unique, hilarious and warm. Shooting this show is like being on a roller coaster in the dark. You have no idea where it’s going to go, but you know it’s going to be fun.”

The series was brought to Amazon through a partnership with Lionsgate and Publicis Media Content Innovation (PMCI), the specialty entertainment division of Publicis Media.

“Marta Kauffman is one of the most iconic voices in comedy, and with ‘Dinks,’ she’s doing what she does best — finding the humor and heart in everyday relationships — while pushing the form forward through improvisation,” Amazon MGM Studios head of global TV Peter Friedlander said. “June and Paul are the perfect pair to bring this concept to life, and together with our partners at Lionsgate and PMCI, we’re excited to deliver a series that feels both fresh and timeless to Prime Video.”

“Marta has crafted a fresh, highly original comedy in ‘Dinks’ that captures her signature voice and leans into the spontaneity and chemistry June and Paul bring to the screen,” Lionsgate EVP and head of scripted development Scott Herbst and EVP of digital strategy and growth Brad Haugen said in a joint statement. “The result is a series that feels both distinctive and universally relatable. We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon MGM Studios and PMCI to bring Marta’s vision to audiences in a series that is a throwback to the early days of television when studios, networks and advertisers all partnered in the storytelling process.”