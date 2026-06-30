‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Debut Bested by ‘I Will Find You’ Phenomenon

The Season 2 debut of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” made a lukewarm splash at Netflix in its first week, but was bested by Harlan Coben’s “I Will Find You.”

“The Last Airbender” tallied 8.7 million views in its first four days on Netflix, landing in the No. 2 spot on the English TV list for the week of June 22. That viewership was nearly tripled by Harlan Coben’s latest, which gathered 34 million views in its first full week.

The impressive viewership for “I Will Find You,” which follows a father imprisoned for his son’s murder who receives evidence suggesting his child may be alive, comes after the thriller series scored the biggest series debut this year so far with 24 million views in four days.

Still, the “Avatar” launch boosted Season 1 into the top 10 in the No. 3 spot with 3 million views, scoring its seventh week on the top 10 list. Viewership for Season 1 outpaced that of WWE’s Monday Night Raw June 22 installment, which scored 2.3 million views, as well as “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” Season 3, which scored 2.2 million views.

On the film side, romance movie “Voicemails for Isabelle” scored 31 million views in its second week, growing from its debut viewership of 17.5 million views.

“Little Brother,” the comedy starring John Cena and Eric André, ranked as the No. 2 most-watched movie of the week with 14 million views, coming ahead of buzzy documentary “Maternal Instinct,” which scored 8.5 million views in its third week.

“Swapped” scored 4.6 million views in the No. 4 slot on the movie list while Jennifer Lopez romcom “Office Romance” scored 4.3 million views in the No. 5 spot.