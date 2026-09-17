‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’: Your Guide to Vicky Krieps’ Character, Bridget Sullivan

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Whatever you think you know about the Lizzie Borden case, you’re not prepared for “Monster.” That’s especially true when it comes to Bridget Sullivan, the housemaid played by Vicky Krieps in Season 4 of the Netflix thriller.

In Ian Brennan’s show, Bridget — callously referred to as “Maggie” — sweeps into the Borden household like a punk Mary Poppins, bringing with her feminist literature, 1890s hair dye and plans for murder. In reality, Bridget Sullivan was far less dynamic and is largely believed to be a young woman who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Here’s what to know before you press play.

Who does Vicky Krieps play in “Monster”?

Krieps plays Bridget Sullivan, the Borden family’s live-in maid.

Who was Bridget Sullivan?

An immigrant from Ireland, the real Sullivan was 25 years old when Abby and Andrew Borden were murdered. Sullivan and Lizzie Borden were the only two in the house when the Bordens’ bodies were found.

As the series portrays, the Bordens did call Sullivan “Maggie.” Unlike Krieps’ take on the character, the real Sullivan wasn’t excessively well-traveled and only lived in Ireland and the United States throughout her life. By all accounts, she was a quiet and competent housekeeper who managed to avoid the tensions of the Borden household, even serving meals at different times to account for the divided household.

Prior to the murders, Abby and Andrew Borden became violently ill. The incident prompted Abby to consult a doctor about the matter, and she confided that she was afraid they had been poisoned. As the cook of the household, Sullivan was tangentially related to this ordeal.

The Netflix series portrays Sullivan and Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty) as having a deep, intimate relationship, going as far as to claim that Sullivan was the one who encouraged Lizzie to murder her father and stepmother. In reality, it doesn’t seem they were that close. Throughout the trial, Sullivan was a prime suspect, largely owing to discrimination against Irish immigrants at the time. She was questioned by the police nearly twice as long as anyone else.

During the trial, Sullivan testified that, on the day of the homicides, she had to let Andrew Borden into the house after his morning walk. She cursed while struggling with the lock, causing Lizzie to laugh. Sullivan claimed Lizzie’s laughter came from the top of the stairs, which was notable because Abby was dead at the time and her body would have been visible for anyone on the second floor. That bit of testimony was key in the case against Lizzie, though Lizzie Borden was ultimately acquitted.

Many have theorized that Lizzie paid Sullivan a lump of hush money to stay quiet during the trial. However, there’s no proof supporting that rumor.

Was Bridget Sullivan in a relationship with Lizzie Borden?

There’s no evidence that the real Bridget Sullivan was in a romantic relationship with Lizzie Borden.