Colbert Gets CBS to Pay Fine for His Unauthorized Use of ‘Peanuts’ Song in ‘Late Show’ Finale

Colbert got one last hit in on CBS during his “Late Show” finale last month by playing Vince Guaraldi’s “Peanuts” song, “Linus and Lucy,” without licensing it for use.

Now, the eye network is paying the fine out to Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc., which said in a statement Tuesday that the proceeds will be donated to Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen. The price of the fee and donation has not been disclosed.

LMFP’s decision to donate the licensing fee to World Central Kitchen aligns with Colbert’s support of the non-profit. The Kitchen sends food around the world to areas that have been struck with crisis from natural disasters to civil unrest. “The Late Show” had already donated $2.5 million to the World Central Kitchen.

“LMFP found the music’s use on ‘The Late Show’ funny and entertaining, and is proud to support World Central Kitchen’s mission,” Jason Mendelson, Chairman of LMFP, said in a release. “A principal goal of our enforcement actions is to educate individuals, businesses, and government entities about the need to obtain written license agreements to use music in a commercial setting.”

During Colbert’s May 21 finale, Colbert queued up Louis Cato and the Great Big Joy Machine to play “Lucy and Linus” during a segment while he explained how LMFP had been cracking down on copyrighting their music and making sure licensing fees were paid whenever Guaraldi’s songs were used.

He made it clear that he had not confirmed that CBS was alright with licensing the song before he had the band play it.

“Oh no,” Colbert said at the time. “I hope this doesn’t cost CBS any money!”

Watch the full segment below: