‘Matlock’ Season 3 and Matthew Gray Gubler-led ‘Einstein’ Lead CBS Midseason Lineup

The Season 3 return of “Matlock” and the long-awaited debut of the Matthew Gray Gubler-led “Einstein” will headline CBS’ midseason lineup.
After closing out its central mystery in the Season 2 finale, Kathy Bates will return for a reset of “Matlock” when the legal drama returns on Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. on Thursday, after new episodes of “Elsbeth.”
“Einstein,” which stars Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero, will make its debut just weeks later on Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m., where it will be followed by “Sheriff Country” in its new time slot at 9 p.m. “Cupertino” will also move to Sundays, where it will benefit from the lead-in of “Marshals” and “Tracker.”
Given the full season order for “Ghosts,” the comedy will air double episodes on both Mondays and Thursdays.
Other new series premiering in the new year are Mike O’Malley-hosted “Stacks of Cash” on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and “Undercover Boss, hosted by Drew Carey, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 24 after the “Survivor” Season 52 premiere, which will return with extended two-hour episodes airing from 8-10 p.m.
Special events for the new year include the Golden Globes, hosted by Nikki Glaser, which will air live on Sunday, Jan. 10 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. ET, as well as the 26th annual Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Game Countdown, which airs ahead of the Super Bowl on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 8-9 p.m.
See the full list of premiere dates below:
Wednesday, Jan. 6
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. – “The Price Is Right at Night”
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Stacks of Cash” (new series premiere)
Friday, Jan. 8
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Sheriff Country”
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Fire Country” (season finale airs Friday, Feb. 5)
Tuesday, Jan. 12
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. – “NCIS”
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. – “NCIS: New York”
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – “NCIS: Origins” (season finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 19)
Thursday, Jan. 14
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” (returns with two back-to-back original episodes for one night only)
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Elsbeth”
Friday, Jan. 15
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Boston Blue”
Sunday, Jan. 17
- 7:00-8:00 p.m. – “60 Minutes”
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Marshals”
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Tracker”
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Cupertino” (new time period)
Thursday, Jan. 21
- 8:00-8:30 p.m. – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage”
- 8:30-9:00 p.m. – “Ghosts” (season premiere)
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Elsbeth”
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Matlock” (season premiere)
Monday, Jan. 25
- 8:00-8:30 p.m. – “Ghosts” (time period premiere)
- 8:30-9:00 p.m. – “Eternally Yours” (new time period)
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. – “FBI” (new time period)
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – “CIA” (new time period)
Tuesday, Jan. 26
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – “NCIS: Sydney” (Season 4 premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 31
- 6:30 p.m. ET – NFL ON CBS: AFC Championship
- 10:00 p.m. ET – “NCIS: New York” (one time only)
Friday, Feb. 12
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Einstein” (new series premiere)
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Sheriff Country” (new time period)
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Boston Blue”
Wednesday, Feb. 24
- 8:00-10:00 p.m. – “Survivor” Season 52 premiere
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” (reimagined season 12 premiere)