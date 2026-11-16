‘Matlock’ Season 3 and Matthew Gray Gubler-led ‘Einstein’ Lead CBS Midseason Lineup

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The Season 3 return of “Matlock” and the long-awaited debut of the Matthew Gray Gubler-led “Einstein” will headline CBS’ midseason lineup.

After closing out its central mystery in the Season 2 finale, Kathy Bates will return for a reset of “Matlock” when the legal drama returns on Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. on Thursday, after new episodes of “Elsbeth.”