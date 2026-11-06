‘High Potential’ and ‘The Rookie’ Return Dates Headline ABC Midseason Schedule

“High Potential” and “The Rookie” cemented January return dates to headline ABC‘s midseason schedule, the network announced Friday.

The Kaitlin Olson-led crime procedural will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, after the return of “Will Trent” for Season 5 and followed by new docuseries “Surviving a Scandal.” The new show looks into the trials and tribulations of infamous people whose private lives become tabloid fodder.

Next is the return of multicam sitcom “Shifting Gears,” starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, on Jan. 6 with a two-episode premiere. That leads into the network’s new two-hour block for “The Rookie” Season 9 and spinoff series “The Rookie: North,” led by “Insecure” alum Jay Ellis.

Jan. 7 will see the winter premiere for Thursday dramas “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Nashville” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” ABC’s “Grey’s” Texas-set spinoff from Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, which remains untitled, will debut during the 2027-28 broadcast season.

“Abbott Elementary,” which will air its 100th episode in December, set its winter premiere for Jan. 13. “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Season 5 rounds out the network’s early winter premieres on Jan. 29.

February makes way for big celebrations on the ABC schedule, starting with an “American Idol” 25th anniversary celebration on Feb. 1. Then the Grammy Awards move into its new network home on Feb. 7, before “American Idol” Season 25 premieres Feb. 8, followed by new episodes of “Shark Tank” in a timeslot change.

“The Bachelor,” whose titular suitor remains under wraps, is scheduled to premiere March 21 — nearly a year since the scheduled release for the canceled “The Bachelorette” season headlined by “Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul. That anticipated return will be followed by a new season of “What Would You Do?” on Sundays.

ABC will also be home to Super Bowl LXI, airing on Sunday, Feb. 14 with Jay-Z headlining the halftime show. And the Oscars will air a month later on March 14, hosted once again by Conan O’Brien.

Look below for the full breakdown of ABC’s midseason schedule:

Tuesday, Jan. 5

8 p.m. -“Will Trent” (Season 5 Premiere)

9 p.m. – “High Potential” (Season 3 Premiere)

10 p.m. – “Surviving a Scandal” (Series Premiere)

Wednesday Jan. 6

8 p.m. – “Shifting Gears” (Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere)

9 p.m. – “The Rookie” (Season 9 Premiere)

10 p.m. – “The Rookie North” (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. – “9-1-1” (Season 10 Midseason Return)

9 p.m. – “9-1-1: Nashville” (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 23 Midseason Return)

Wednesday, Jan. 13

8:31 p.m. – “Abbott Elementary” (Season 6 Midseason Return)

Friday, Jan. 29

8 p.m. – “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (Season 5 Premiere)

Monday, Feb. 1

8 p.m. – “American Idol at 25” (working title; special)

Sunday, Feb. 7

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT – The Grammy Awards

Monday, Feb. 8

8 p.m. – “American Idol” (Season 25 Premiere)

10 p.m. – “Shark Tank” (New Time Period)

Sunday, Feb. 14

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT – Super Bowl LXI

10:15 p.m. – “High Potential”

Sunday, March 14

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT – The Oscars

Sunday, March 21

7 p.m. – “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:01 p.m. – “The Bachelor” (Season 30 Premiere)

10:01 p.m. – “What Would You Do?” (Season 18 Premiere)