‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ to Simulcast on ABC and Disney+ for the First Time

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will simulcast across ABC and Disney+ for the first time as the special rings in 2027.

While the special has traditionally broadcast solely on ABC in years past, “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will now stream on Disney+ in addition to the ABC broadcast, welcoming in streaming audiences.

In addition to the simulcast, ABC revealed Seacrest’s co-hosts stationed across the country, including comedian and actor Druski, who joins the special as the Chicago co-host. He’ll join returning co-hosts Rita Ora from New York’s Times Square, as well as the duo of Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski, who will lead celebrations from Las Vegas.

Additional details about this year’s special and performers will be announced in the coming months.

Adding on the streaming arm will likely boost ratings, but the special has been on a positive rating trajectory, with last year’s special setting a four-year high for the annual telecast with 30 million midnight viewers.

The special ringing in 2026, which was headlined by Diana Ross, tallied up 34 million viewers and peaked with 30 million viewers at midnight, rising from the previous year, which averaged 18 million total viewers and peaked at 21.5 million total viewers at midnight.

Last year’s show expanded its programming by an additional hour and a half to stretch into eight hours, marking its largest lineup of performances to date with 42 performers.

In addition to Ross, those performers included Ciara, LE SSERAFIM, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, AJR, the All-American Rejects, New Kids on the Block, Pitbull, Lil Jon, Filmore, 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, BigXthaPlug, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Daddy Yankee, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy, Busta Rhymes, T.I., Wyclef Jean, “KPop Demon Hunter” stars EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, 6lack, Jordan Davis, Leon Thomas, Madison Beer, OneRepublic, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, Tucker Wetmore and Zara Larsson.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027” is executive produced by Seacrest, Michael Dempsey, Jay Penske and Barry Adelman.