Jessica Chastain Defends Calling Out Apple TV Over ‘The Savant’ Delay: ‘It’s OK to Be Honest’

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Jessica Chastain stood by her decision to call out Apple TV after the streamer delayed her series “The Savant,” which is now set to premiere in spring 2027.

While talking with Net-A-Porter, Chastain was asked about her Apple TV series being postponed last year in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination. She called them out for making the wrong decision then and she doubled down now – shortly after the streamer announced the show would finally come out next spring.

“I felt responsible to a lot of people, to all of the actors in the series… to the real person I played, I felt accountability to her because of the sacrifices that she’s made and the difficult things she’s done to keep us all safe,” Chastain said. “I really had to go on record that I thought [the postponement] was a mistake… I learned that it’s OK to be honest.”

She added: “You can be honest in a kind and respectful way and feel like you’re still speaking your truth, you’re still authentic to who you are without being fearful of – I don’t know – I guess of never working again. Again, women are [supposed] to feel grateful. Well, we can be grateful and we can also be honest about things. We can be both things at once.”

Last month, Apple TV announced that “The Savant” was leaving the shelf and would air in 2027. The limited series had initially been set to premiere its first two episodes back on Sept. 26, 2025 — and had even been viewed by critics beforehand — but was delayed indefinitely on Sept. 23, three days before its debut.

While the streaming service did not elaborate on its reasoning behind the delay, it appeared to have been done out of sensitivity toward the assassination of Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025. Following the initial news of the delay, Chastain took to social media to explain to her fans that she fought to keep the series from being delayed.

“I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. ‘The Savant’ is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever,” Chastain wrote at the time.

A representative for Apple TV did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.