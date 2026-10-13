‘High Potential’ Secures Coveted Post-Super Bowl Spot on ABC and Disney+

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“High Potential” is getting a big boost thanks to the NFL. An episode of the Kaitlin Olson-starring drama will air on ABC and Disney+ after Super Bowl LXI on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027.

The third season of “High Potential” will premiere in early 2027. Outside of this Valentine’s Day drop, new episodes will debut Tuesdays on ABC and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The comedy’s Super Bowl placement is proof of how well the series is performing as broadcasters typically only schedule their best-rated or most highly anticipated shows after the Super Bowl.

“High Potential” finished the 2025-2026 broadcast season as the No. 1 show among adults aged 18- to 49-years-old, the key demographic for advertisers. It was also the No. 3 show in terms of total viewers over 35 days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms, securing over 16 million viewers during this time period.

“High Potential” follows a single mom with an exceptional mind and a knack for solving crimes. In addition to Olson, the series stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes. The drama is produced by 20th Television and is based on the French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).” Drew Goddard created the series in the U.S.

Goddard and Sarah Esberg executive produce the show for Goddard Textiles alongside Nora and Lilla Zuckerman and Olson. Andrea Massaro, also of Goddard Textiles, serves as a co-executive producer.

While ABC and Disney+ are betting on “High Potential,” The Walt Disney Company’s other major streamer will be going in another direction. Viewers who watch the 2027 Super Bowl on Hulu will see the game be followed by the premiere of Dan Fogelman’s NFL series, “The Land.” Starring Christopher Meloni, Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, Chloe Bennet, Bridget Moynahan, William H. Macy and Omar Epps, “The Land” revolves around the Cleveland Browns. After several disappointing seasons, head coach Danny Roarke (Meloni) has only one shot at turning around his football team: a newly drafted quarterback who just so happens to be his son.

Hulu is home to “Paradise,” Fogelman’s other show, which has become a critical and audience hit. After debuting new episodes on Super Bowl Sunday, “The Land” will air its first two episodes on Feb. 15. New episodes will then debut weekly.