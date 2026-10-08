Dan Fogelman NFL Series ‘The Land’ Scores Post-Super Bowl Debut on Hulu

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Dan Fogelman’s NFL series “The Land” has scored a fitting post-Super Bowl debut.

The family drama series will debut its first two episodes on Monday, Feb. 15, on Hulu, with its 9 p.m. debut the night before meaning that the series will air just hours after the Super Bowl. After the two-episode drop, new episodes of “The Land” will debut weekly.

While “The Land” will debut on Hulu, which is home to Fogelman’s “Paradise,” the Super Bowl will live stream on Disney+, not Hulu, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027.

The series stars Christopher Meloni, Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, Chloe Bennet, Bridget Moynahan, William H. Macy and Omar Epps.

The official logline is as follows: “After several disappointing seasons, Cleveland Browns’ head coach Danny Roarke has one last chance to turn around his football team. His fate rests on a newly drafted Ohio State quarterback — who just happens to be his son. Meanwhile, the owner, Hal Durkin, must decide which of his two daughters is best equipped to take over the team. “The Land” is the story of two families, in which the high-stakes drama plays out not only on the field but also in the front offices of this NFL franchise, as a loyal fanbase wants a winning season now … or face big changes if they don’t.”

Produced by 20th Television and Skydance Sports production, “The Land” is created and executive produced by Fogelman, who also serves as showrunner.

EPs include Jess Rosenthal, Kevin Falls and Justin Adler as well as David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold and Jason T. Reed, who executive produce for Skydance Sports.

See the first-look photos of “The Land” below.