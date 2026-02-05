CBS to Unveil 2026-27 Schedule in April, Weeks Before Other Networks

CBS is moving up the date of its 2026-27 schedule unveiling to April, weeks ahead of other broadcast networks sharing their slates during upfronts.

The Paramount-owned broadcast network plans to show off its 2026-27 lineup on April 15, a big shift in its first year since the media conglomerate was acquired by David Ellison’s Skydance. The move comes as CBS has moved away from traditional upfront presentations in New York City in the past few years, in exchange for smaller events with advertisers paired with a presentation to press and red carpet celebration in Los Angeles.

The April 15 date aligns with the kickoff of the smaller advertising presentations across Chicago, LA and New York, according to an individual with knowledge.

The news comes two weeks after CBS renewed 10 of its existing series for the upcoming TV season, including ratings darlings “Tracker” and “Matlock.” It’s also set to debut drama series “Einstein,” starring Matthew Gray Gubler, and the Silicon Valley-set drama “Cupertino” from Robert and Michelle King. The network also has two comedy pilots in contention, “Eternally Yours” from the “Ghosts” creative team and “Regency” from Tara Hernandez.

Drama series “Watson” and comedy “DMV” remain on the bubble, along with upcoming midseason shows “CIA,” “America’s Culinary Cup” and “Yellowstone” spinoff “Marshals.” A decision on the fates of all titles is expected before the April 15 presentation.

In the last two years, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach has also unveiled the full schedule accounting for premieres in the fall and spring — while other networks adhere to sharing only fall plans during their presentations in May, leaving midseason plans to be revealed in November or December.