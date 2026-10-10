‘Common Side Effects’ Returns for Season 2 in January on Adult Swim

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“Common Side Effects” Season 2 will premiere on Adult Swim on Jan. 24, 2027, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max. The news was announced on Friday at New York Comic Con by series co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely.

The animated thriller premiered last February and quickly became a critical darling. The first season of “Common Side Effects” won a Peabody Award and four Annie Awards and was also nominated for an Emmy and an Independent Spirit Award.

The series follows Marshall (voiced by Dave King), a fungi expert who finds a mushroom capable of curing any disease. Though Marshall wants to use his discovery to help the world, he quickly finds himself at odds with the DEA, the U.S. government and a massive pharmaceutical organization that will do anything to stop the Blue Angel from getting into the hands of everyday people.

Season 2 follows Marshall and Frances (voiced by Emily Pendergast), Marshall’s former lab partner-turned-accomplice, as the two fugitives try to stay one step ahead of the many forces trying to stop them from sharing this panacea with the world.

In addition to King and Pendergast, “Common Side Effects” stars Martha Kelly, Joseph Lee Anderson and Mike Judge. Judge and Greg Daniels, both known for their work on “King of the Hill,” also executive produce the series. Bennett was behind the 2024 Emmy Award-winning series “Scavengers Reign,” and Hely is known for his work on “Veep,” “30 Rock” and “The Office.”

“At Adult Swim, we always put our faith not just in talented creators who are driven to push animation into new territory, but also in a fanbase that we know will show up and embrace the new without hesitation,” network president Michael Ouweleen shared in a statement. “The second season of ‘Common Side Effects’ continues to make possible new things not just for this series, but for adult animation as a whole.”

“We remain committed to asking important questions, capturing life’s absurdity, telling surprising stories and, whenever possible, advancing our long-term mission of healing humanity through mysterious mushrooms,” Bennett and Hely added. “So if you’re one of humanity’s ills, know this: your days are numbered.”

“Common Side Effects” is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera and Green Street Pictures.