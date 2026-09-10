Dan Schneider Loses Appeal in ‘Quiet on Set’ Documentary Defamation Lawsuit

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Former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider lost his “Quiet on Set” defamation lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony and producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz on Thursday after he failed his appeal over claims that the network’s docuseries portrayed him as a child sex abuser.

The legal team for Warner Bros. Discovery and “Quiet on Set” producer Sony was successful in directing the trial court to accept an anti-SLAPP motion filed against Schneider, which protects the organizations from suits that limit their free speech.

Schneider filed the defamation suit on May 1, 2024, arguing that “through the use of voiceovers, photos, videos, graphics, editing and production,” the documentary “implies a false relationship between these subjects and leads a reasonable viewer to inaccurately conclude that Schneider committed crimes of child sexual abuse,” per the suit.

“After seeing ‘Quiet on Set’ and its trailer, and the reactions to them, I sadly have no choice but to take legal action against the people behind it. In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted,” Schneider said in a statement obtained by TheWrap at the time.

Of Thursday’s ruling, the showrunner’s attorney Gerry Silver said in a statement to media he was “disappointed by the Court’s decision.”

“We are evaluating our options for further review and appeal,” Silver said. “However, we are pleased that the Court acknowledged that the makers of ‘Quiet on Set’ presented absolutely no evidence that Dan was sexually abusive towards any of his cast members and agreed that any such allegation is provably false.”

In a statement of their own to TheWrap, producers Robertson and Schwartz of Maxine Productions said, “We’re grateful for this ruling, protecting the constitutional rights of filmmakers and journalists to report without fear on important and difficult issues. We’re proud of the continued impact of ‘Quiet on Set’ which just last week was cited in bipartisan legislation introduced into Congress to protect child actors.”

The decision to strike down Schneider’s appeal came after a judge initially denied WBD and Sony’s anti-SLAPP motion to dismiss the lawsuit, finding at the time that the showrunner had shown sufficient merit to proceed. But the defendants’ appeal on Thursday was honored unanimously by a three-judge panel.

“The documentary clearly distinguishes between the lamentable conduct that its participants attribute to Schneider — gender discrimination, harassment, toxic workplace behavior and inappropriate sexual innuendo — and the child sexual abuse explicitly attributed to three named individuals, two of whom are discussed at length,” Judge Melanie Ochoa wrote for the panel of their ruling.

Launched on ID, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is a four-part series — which later added a fifth installment, “Breaking the Silence” — that “investigates the abuses experienced by children from the adults they expected to trust,” per the official description of the series.

The docuseries features accounts from former child stars who worked on Schneider’s Nickelodeon series during the ’90s and early 2000s, including Drake Bell, Leon Frierson, Katrina Johnson and Bryan Christopher Hearne.