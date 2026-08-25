Dan Stevens to Lead Prime Video’s ‘RoboCop’

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Dan Stevens will lead Prime Video’s upcoming “RoboCop” series.

Stevens will take on the titular role as Alex Murphy/RoboCop in the reimagining of the 1987 movie, which hails from showrunner, writer and executive producer Peter Ocko.

“RoboCop” follows a giant tech conglomerate that convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force – a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer, per the official logline.

Ocko executive produces “RoboCop” alongside James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, who EP through Blumhouse Atomic Monster, while Danielle Bozzone serves as a co-executive producer overseeing the series on behalf of the company.

Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, who co-created and co-wrote the original “RoboCop” film, also serve as executive producers for the series. The series will consist of eight episodes.

Stevens’ casting comes just over a month after “RoboCop” was greenlit at Prime Video.

Best known for starring in “The Guest,” “Downtown Abbey” and “Beauty and the Beast,” Stevens has more recently appeared in “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” “Cuckoo,” “Zero Day” and “The Boy and the Heron.”

Coming up, Stevens will reunite with director Adam Wingard for “Onslaught,” which will be released by A24 on Sept. 4, and he’ll appear in Lauren Miller Rogen’s “Babies,” which will debut at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Stevens is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.