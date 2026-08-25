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Issa Rae Male Friendship Comedy Lands Pilot Order at HBO

The project reunites the “Insecure” creator with Prentice Penny as showrunner, director and EP

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Issa Rae speaks onstage during Brandy's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on March 30, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
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Issa Rae is plotting her return to HBO. The “Insecure” creator received a pilot order for a new half-hour comedy series centered around male friendship, TheWrap has learned.

The untitled series follows “Menzel, a 30-year-old barber, aspiring sports manager, and professional best friend to JB, an up-and-coming boxer, as they navigate ambition, insecurity, loneliness, and the double-edged sword of success within the high-stakes world of professional boxing in Las Vegas,” per the official logline.

Rae, who wrote and executive produced the show, reunites with “Insecure” collaborator Prentice Penny for the new project. He is tapped to direct the pilot and serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jax Clark is also an executive producer for Hoorae alongside A Penny For Your Thoughts and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment.

A Black woman smiles in front of a bcakdrop for the Emmys
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This marks Rae’s fourth collaboration with HBO after the Emmy-winning “Insecure,” the comedy “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and the music industry comedy “Rap Sh!t” for HBO Max. Rae signed a first-look film and television deal with Paramount in January and was previously under an overall deal at HBO — this project appears to predate the new partnership.

The creator’s Hoorae Media also stepped into the microdrama genre this spring with the release of “Screen Time,” part of a content deal with TikTok TheWrap revealed exclusively. The microseries was off to a strong start after its debut gathering 75 million views in its first week.

Rae is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Penny is repped by WME, Blue Marble Management and Hansen, Jacobson.

"Screen Time" (Credit: Hoorae Media)
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Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

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