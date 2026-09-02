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‘Dancing With the Stars’: Jenna Dewan, Connor Wood and Julia Stiles Among Season 35 Cast

Tyler Cameron, Conner Leavitt, Giada De Laurentiis, Harry Shum Jr. and Sarah Jane Nader will compete for the Mirrorball trophy

DWTS
Jenna Dewan, Connor Wood and Julia Stiles will compete on "Dancing with the Stars" Season 35 (Getty)
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Jenna Dewan, Connor Wood and Julia Stiles are among the celebrities who have been tapped to compete in “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35.

While ABC had already announced competitors Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson and Guillermo Rodriguez, the competition series announced its full Season 35 cast on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Fellow reality alum joining Miller and Higgins include HGTV staple and “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron, Food Network royalty Giada De Laurentiis, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” cast member Conner Leavitt — whose wife, Whitney competed in Season 34 — and “Love Thy Nader” star Sarah Jane Nader.

Notably, Nader is paired with Hailey Bills, marking the show’s second all-female pairing after JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history in Season 30.

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Additional recruits include “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali, Paralympian Ezra Frech, figure skater Amber Glenn, singer Taylor Hanson and “Glee” and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr.

Season 34 fan-favorite Andy Richter will take over the “Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast” beginning Thursday, Sept. 10, with new episodes airing Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.

Additionally, Season 34 Mirrorball champion Robert Irwin will host the “DWTS After Party,” which will air following the two-night premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. The live special will check in with eliminated contestants and other “DWTS” alum.

Check out the full cast for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35, which debuts with a two-night premiere beginning Sept. 15, below.

Tatyana-Ali
Tatyana Ali (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

Tatyana Ali 

Partner: Jan Ravnik

Tyler-Cameron
Tyler Cameron (Credit: Berkeley McGaughey)

Tyler Cameron 

Partner: Sharna Burgess

Giada-De-Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis (Getty)

Giada De Laurentiis

Partner: Alan Bersten

Jenna-Dewan
Jenna Dewan (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Jenna Dewan

Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Ezra-Frech
Gold medalist Ezra Frech of Team United States celebrates during the Men’s High Jump T63 Medal Ceremony on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ezra Frech

Partner: Daniella Karagach

Amber-Glenn
Amber Glenn (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Amber Glenn

Partner: Pasha Pashkov

Taylor-Hanson
Taylor Hanson (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Hanson 

Partner: Britt Stewart

Maura Higgins in "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock)
Maura Higgins in “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock)

Maura Higgins 

Partner: Mark Ballas

Conner-Leavitt
Conner Leavitt (Getty)

Conner Leavitt

Partner: Adele Zaikman

Ciara Miller of "Summer House" (Bravo)
Ciara Miller of “Summer House” (Bravo)

Ciara Miller

Partner: Brandon Armstrong

Sarah-Jane-Nader
Getty

Sarah Jane Nader

Partner: Hailey Bills

Jackson-Olson
Jackson Olson (Credit: Janet Taub, Planet Photo)

Jackson Olson

Partner: Emma Slater

Guillermo Rodriguez attends the 86th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)
Guillermo Rodriguez attends the 86th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Guillermo Rodriguez

Partner: Witney Carson

Harry-Shum-Jr
Harry Shum Jr. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

Harry Shum Jr.

Partner: Jenna Johnson

Julia-Stiles
Julia Stiles (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Julia Stiles

Partner: Ezra Sosa

Connor-Wood
Connor Wood (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)

Connor Wood

Partner: Rylee Arnold

dwts-robert-irwin-witney-carson-disney
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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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