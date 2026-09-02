‘Dancing With the Stars’: Jenna Dewan, Connor Wood and Julia Stiles Among Season 35 Cast

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Jenna Dewan, Connor Wood and Julia Stiles are among the celebrities who have been tapped to compete in “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35.

While ABC had already announced competitors Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson and Guillermo Rodriguez, the competition series announced its full Season 35 cast on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Fellow reality alum joining Miller and Higgins include HGTV staple and “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron, Food Network royalty Giada De Laurentiis, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” cast member Conner Leavitt — whose wife, Whitney competed in Season 34 — and “Love Thy Nader” star Sarah Jane Nader.

Notably, Nader is paired with Hailey Bills, marking the show’s second all-female pairing after JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history in Season 30.

Additional recruits include “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali, Paralympian Ezra Frech, figure skater Amber Glenn, singer Taylor Hanson and “Glee” and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr.

Season 34 fan-favorite Andy Richter will take over the “Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast” beginning Thursday, Sept. 10, with new episodes airing Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.

Additionally, Season 34 Mirrorball champion Robert Irwin will host the “DWTS After Party,” which will air following the two-night premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. The live special will check in with eliminated contestants and other “DWTS” alum.

Check out the full cast for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35, which debuts with a two-night premiere beginning Sept. 15, below.