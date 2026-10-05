CBS Sports Chief David Berson to Lead TNT Sports as Luis Silberwasser Exits

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CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson will reportedly lead Skydance’s global sports business following its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, while TNT Sports chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser will exit the company.

Berson’s expanded remit will give him control of a sprawling sports rights portfolio stretching from the NFL and March Madness to the NHL, Major League Baseball, NASCAR, the French Open and the Masters. The new structure also puts CBS and TNT Sports — longtime partners on the NCAA men’s basketball tournament — under the same corporate roof.

The newly formed global sports group will oversee all networks, platforms and territories, with CBS Sports, TNT Sports and WBD Sports rolling into the organization, CNBC reported Monday.

Silberwasser, who has led TNT Sports since 2022, informed employees Monday that he would leave as the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger closes.

His departure is among the executive changes taking shape as Skydance establishes the leadership structure for the enlarged company.

Berson has served as president and CEO of CBS Sports since 2024, when he succeeded longtime chairman Sean McManus. He joined CBS Sports in 2011 and previously spent more than a decade as president of the division.

Silberwasser joined TNT Sports in 2022 and helped rebuild its rights portfolio after Warner Bros. Discovery lost the NBA beginning with the 2025-26 season. During his tenure, TNT Sports added sublicensed College Football Playoff games and deals involving NASCAR, the French Open and All Elite Wrestling.

Berson will now inherit that portfolio alongside CBS’ NFL, golf and college sports rights as Skydance integrates the two businesses. CNBC reported that he will face decisions over which sports properties to retain as the combined company looks to reduce nearly $80 billion in debt.

Skydance is expected to formally announce Berson’s new role soon. CBS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery transaction is expected to close Tuesday, Oct. 6.