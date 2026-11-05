Disney Comms Exec Shari Rosenblum Exits After Nearly 3 Decades

Longtime Disney communications executive Shari Rosenblum will depart her post at 20th Television and 20th TV Animation after nearly three decades, TheWrap has learned.

Rosenblum, who most recently served as the SVP and head of publicity for Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television and 20th TV Animation, will exit her position voluntarily as part of the early retirement offer extended to longtime employees earlier this year.

The comms executive has served in her post as head of publicity since 2022, but she first boarded the company prior to the Disney merger when it was 20th Century Fox Television, working under Dana Walden and Gary Newman.

Over her tenure, she’s worked with top creators throughout the evolution of their careers, shepherding projects like Liz Meriwether’s “Furious,” “The Dropout” and “New Girl,” Howard Gordon’s “Homeland” and “The Beast in Me” and Jonathan Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein’s “Percy Jackson and The Olympians,” as well as several projects for “The Muppets.” She’s also worked alongside Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd for “Modern Family.”

Candice Ashton, EVP of publicity at Disney Entertainment Television, shared the news with staff in a memo, applauding Rosenblum for leading PR for Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television and 20th Television Animation with “equal parts brilliance and grace.”

“Few people have shaped the voice and reputation of our studio the way she has. Shari is a consummate pro, and an advocate and champion for so many of our teams and creative partners,” Ashton said. “She has also been a wonderful partner through every curveball along the way, and we’ve shared many laughs together that I will miss very much.”

“I’m moving on from my Disney-Fox career with nothing but extreme gratitude,” Rosenblum said. “I’m grateful to Dana and Gary for taking a chance on an ambitious young publicist over two decades ago, and to the many mentors and champions I’ve had along the way, including Shannon Ryan and Candice Ashton. It’s been a privilege to tell stories for our industry’s top storytellers, especially during this last stretch, with Karey Burke and the incredible executives at 20th TV. I feel beyond fortunate to have worked alongside the most talented and brilliant minds in our industry, and have a deep appreciation for the business of television, the people in it, the shows they make, and the journalists who report on it all.”