Eddie Murphy to Lead Peacock’s ‘The Chairman’ From ‘Mad Men’ Creator Matthew Weiner

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Eddie Murphy will star in “The Chairman,” a drama series in the works at Peacock hailing from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner.

Murphy is slated to star in and executive produce the series, which is in development at the streamer. Plot details have yet to be announced

The series will be produced by 101 Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, marking the first collaboration between NBCUniversal and 101 Studios since CEO David Glasser and 101 Studios kicked off their first-look film and TV deal at NBCUniversal in January.

The project also marks the first collaboration with former Paramount Global as co-CEO Chris McCarthy, who exited his post for a producing role with NBCUniversal with the aim of managing the company’s relationship with new recruit Taylor Sheridan.

“The Chairman” marks Murphy’s first scripted TV role to date as well as his first television series regular role since NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which he departed in 1984.

Elsewhere in TV, he executive produced Fox animated series “The PJ’s.”

Murphy’s film credits include “Harlem Nights,” “ “Beverly Hills Cop” “Dream Girls,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Coming 2 America,” “You People,” “Candy Can Lane” and “The Pickup.”

Weiner is a nine-time Emmy Award-winning writer, who is best known for creating and showrunning “Mad Men” as well as writing and executive producing “The Sopranos.”

Earlier Thursday, news broke that Peacock greenlit a scripted TV show based on the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, with hails from showrunners and executive producers Mike Daniels (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Shades of Blue,” “The Rockford Files) and Wolfe Coleman (“Shades of Blue,” “9-1-1: Lone Star”)