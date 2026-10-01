‘Fast & Furious’ TV Series Greenlit at Peacock

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The “Fast & Furious” universe is heading to television, specifically Peacock. A scripted television show based on the prolific film franchise has landed a green light on the NBCUniversal streamer.

The show, which is keeping its plot details under wraps, is eyeing a 2028 premiere. It’s unclear if any of the beloved characters from the film series will be involved in the show’s storyline. The series was first announced to be in development in May during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation, when franchise star and executive producer Vin Diesel took the stage.

“We have realized that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy, characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has for has been for us to enter the TV space,” Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon. “It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal and what makes us all feel like family [would be] protected in the TV space.

The pilot for the new project was written by showrunners and executive producers Mike Daniels (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Shades of Blue,” “The Rockford Files) and Wolfe Coleman (“Shades of Blue,” “9-1-1: Lone Star”). Diesel is among the executive producers along with Sam Vincent for One Race, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty for Original Film, Chris Morgan for Chris Morgan Productions and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The final film installment in the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise is set to premiere on March 17, 2028. There are few details known about the upcoming “Fast Forever,” which will be the 12th movie in the franchise.