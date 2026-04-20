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ESPN Pulls Frank Marshall’s Marathon Documentary ‘Rachel, Breathe’ Hours Before Broadcast

Negotiations between the team and ESPN fell apart because of a rights dispute, according to the director

Frank Marshall
Frank Marshall attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" World Premiere (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

ESPN pulled “Rachel, Breath,” an upcoming documentary from Frank Marshall, hours before it was supposed to broadcast on ESPN2. According to the storied filmmaker, the issue wasn’t about money but about rights to the film.

“After several days of negotiations that should have been very simple and were not about money, but rights, the ESPN lawyers stopped talking to us an hour before broadcast and said, ‘sign it now or we are pulling the show,’” Marshall wrote on X.

ESPN did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come …

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

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