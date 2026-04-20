ESPN Pulls Frank Marshall’s Marathon Documentary ‘Rachel, Breathe’ Hours Before Broadcast

ESPN pulled “Rachel, Breath,” an upcoming documentary from Frank Marshall, hours before it was supposed to broadcast on ESPN2. According to the storied filmmaker, the issue wasn’t about money but about rights to the film.

“After several days of negotiations that should have been very simple and were not about money, but rights, the ESPN lawyers stopped talking to us an hour before broadcast and said, ‘sign it now or we are pulling the show,’” Marshall wrote on X.

ESPN did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come …