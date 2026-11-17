DreamWorks’ “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” the popular children’s series that has run on Netflix since 2021 and inspired a theatrical film that was released last year, is inspiring a new series. And we have the very first details.

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers” will debut on Netflix on Dec. 9.

The new series “follows talented young baker-and-maker duos as they compete in whimsical baking and crafting challenges that bring the creativity of the Dollhouse to life, one challenge at a time,” according to the official synopsis, which further describes the show as a “new reality competition series for the whole family.” The show is hosted by Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby, with Aidy Bryant and Justin Willman serving as judges for the first set of episodes, which are holiday themed. And when the show comes back in 2027, the judges will be Justin Willman and Melissa Villaseñor.

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“Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers” hails from DreamWorks Animation and B17 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher will serve as executive producers. Claire Kosloff will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

The original series was created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey and combines animation and live-action. It has run for 14 seasons (!) and 90 episodes so far. “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” was released last September in theaters and co-starred Gloria Estefan and Kristen Wiig, making a respectable $80.8 million worldwide. Earlier this month, the show’s first spinoff, “Doozie’s Doghouse,” arrived on Netflix, this time centered around different pets (and allowing for ample space to crossover with the mainline show).

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Four holiday-themed episodes will arrive Dec. 9, along with six new episodes in 2027.