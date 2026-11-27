Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Gayle King will step away from “CBS Mornings” following the death of her son-in-law Virgil Miller to cancer.

“Mornings Family – I’m sorry to be delivering this sad news,” “CBS Mornings” executive producer Jon Tower said in a memo to staff. He continued saying that “over the Thanksgiving holiday” Virgil lost his life after a “courageous battle with cancer.”