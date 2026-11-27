Gayle King will step away from “CBS Mornings” following the death of her son-in-law Virgil Miller to cancer.
“Mornings Family – I’m sorry to be delivering this sad news,” “CBS Mornings” executive producer Jon Tower said in a memo to staff. He continued saying that “over the Thanksgiving holiday” Virgil lost his life after a “courageous battle with cancer.”
Tower added: “Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children. We’re respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time.”
The memo added that King planned to step away from the show for the next week to “help with family matters.” She plans to return to the show beginning on Dec. 7.
Miller married King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus back in December 2020. The couple wed at Bumpus’ godmother Oprah Winfrey’s home. Miller is survived by his wife and their two children, son Luca, 5, and daughter Grayson, 2.
Miller spent 10 years as chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. and in 2019 moved on to join the Akin Gump law firm to serve as a senior policy advisor.
King praised her late son-in-law often on social media. Back in 2022, in a post both about Miller’s birthday and his and Bumpus’ son’s birthday, she called him “my fav son-in-law” and a “great husband to fav daughter @kirbybump & best dad to fav grandson.”