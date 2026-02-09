HBO Max Teases ‘Harry Potter’ Series Ahead of March Expansion Into UK and Ireland

HBO Max has set its expansion into the U.K. and Ireland for March 26, revealing high expectations for the upcoming “Harry Potter” series in the process.

WBD Global Streaming president JB Perrette called the adaptation “the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and, arguably, I think, possibly in streaming” during a Monday press briefing.

“The scope of the production, the detail, meticulousness of what they’re going through and what they’ve built takes theatrical to just a whole different level,” he continued. “So when you think of the love of that franchise and what you can do in a series — go deeper, tell more of the story, tell more of the pieces that you didn’t get to capture in a two-hour movie – Casey [Bloys] doesn’t like it when I say this, but I’m going to say it anyway: I really think this is the streaming event of the decade.”

The first season of the TV adaptation is set to premiere in early 2027 with one season per book planned.

“After decades of delighting audiences in the UK & Ireland with our remarkable stories and brands, it’s a huge thrill to finally bring it all together on HBO Max, and also offer it directly to all consumers,” Perrette added in a statement. “Starting at just £4.99 per month or £5.99 for our complete entertainment offer – HBO Max brings the most differentiated and best streaming offer to market.”

“Launching HBO Max in the UK & Ireland marks a significant moment for viewers here. HBO Max will offer them their most loved series and movies from HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Studios, alongside premium sports from TNT Sports in the UK, within an outstanding single destination for this great content and strong value proposition,” WBD UK & Ireland president Andrew Georgiou echoed. “Nowhere else will you be able to get ‘The Pitt,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Lanterns,’ ‘Superman,’ ‘One Battle After Another,’ as well as the eagerly awaited ‘Harry Potter’ series, all together.”