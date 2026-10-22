‘Heated Rivalry’ Is Heading to Theaters Ahead of Season 2

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“Heated Rivalry” will soon be heating up the big screen when Regal recaps the first six episodes of Season 1 in theaters next month ahead of the Season 2 premiere in Spring 2027.

For a limited release from Nov. 6-30, Regal Cinemas and Sphere Abacus will air the Crave series’ first six episodes in pairs for just $9.99 each, the companies announced on Thursday.