‘Heated Rivalry’ Is Heading to Theaters Ahead of Season 2

“Heated Rivalry” will soon be heating up the big screen when Regal recaps the first six episodes of Season 1 in theaters next month ahead of the Season 2 premiere in Spring 2027.
For a limited release from Nov. 6-30, Regal Cinemas and Sphere Abacus will air the Crave series’ first six episodes in pairs for just $9.99 each, the companies announced on Thursday.
“When a series connects with audiences the way ‘Heated Rivalry’ has, we look for ways to bring it to the big screen and give fans a reason to experience it together,” Brooks LeBoeuf, SVP of U.S. content at Regal, said in a statement. “Nearly a year after its premiere, we’re proud to work with our partners to turn a season fans have watched again and again into a true theatrical event. It’s a chance to celebrate the story, its creators and its performances before Season 2 arrives in 2027.”
“‘Heated Rivalry’ is a global phenomenon creating a rush of social media and press activity wherever it lands,” added Hana Palmer, executive director of global distribution and partnerships at Sphere Abacus. “We’re very excited to give audiences the opportunity to watch the drama unfold on big screens in North America, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.”
The screenings across more than 650 theaters will also include pre-show welcome content from the cast and crew, in addition to two specialty cocktails with Summer in Montreal and Russians Don’t Blush. Pre-sale tickets are available now.
“Heated Rivalry” became an international hit last winter, making household names out of stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. Based on the “Game Changers” novels by author Rachel Reid, creator Jacob Tierney’s gay, Canadian hockey romance also became one of HBO Max’s biggest TV acquisitions ever.
Season 2 is set to premiere on Crave and HBO Max in Spring 2027.