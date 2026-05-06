‘High Potential’ Finds New Showrunners for Season 3

“High Potential” has found its new showrunners in Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, TheWrap has learned.

After losing showrunner Todd Harthan as he focuses on the Disney+ live action series “Eragon,” the Kaitlin Olson-led series has been on the lookout for a new captain, which has been found in the Zuckermans.

The Zuckermans were most recently at the helm of the “Buffy and the Vampire Slayer” reboot from Chloé Zhao and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, which was shelved at Hulu in March. The Zuckermans wrote the pilot and were attached to executive produce the pilot alongside Zhao and Gellar.

They also served as showrunners for the first season of Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face,” but handed the showrunning baton to Tony Tost for Season 2.

In the wake of Harthan’s exit ahead of Season 3, which was greenlit for the 2026-27 TV season by ABC earlier this spring, Olson told TheWrap that interviews and conversations regarding a new showrunner were underway in April. Olson admitted she was “picky” and “particular” about maintaining the core of the series within the search.

“This show is so special to me. It’s not just one tone — it’s not the easiest thing in the world to do. I mean, it’s a murder procedural but … it’s also a really character-driven show, and there’s also this woman at the heart of it,” Olson said. “I don’t want to ever lose the fact that she’s fun — I love our big dramatic episodes, but I also love when she flies off the handle and … I like being an unpredictable wild card. I never really want to lose any of that … so have to find somebody who can do all of that.”

Olson also applauded Harthan for his leadership through Season 2, saying “he just did such a good job with this season, and he’s going to be there if we need him in whatever capacity.”