Hoda Kotb Rejoins Savannah Guthrie at the ‘Today’ Show Desk as Co-Anchor: ‘Glad to Have You Here’

Hoda Kotb rejoined Savannah Guthrie at the “Today” show anchor desk on Monday, marking the first time since Kotb left the show to spend time with her family.

“So glad to have you here, Hoda,” Guthrie said as the morning show began.

With a smile, Kotb, who was filling in for Craig Melvin for the week, replied, “I’m so happy sitting next to your in this chair again.

“Yeah, it’s good, it’s like the old times,” Guthrie, said. “Craig’s on a very-deserved vacation with his family this week.”

Kotb announced in September 2024 she would be leaving the “Today” after 26 years at NBC. Her last broadcast was on Jan. 10, 2025, where she shared a tear-filled goodbye.

“Can I just say thank you? I’m not even able to articulate it because I’m a mess most of the time, but I just want to say thanks,” the award-winning broadcaster and journalist said following a video tribute to her career at the time.

Kotb’s decision to leave was rooted in her desire to spend more time with her young daughters and to focus on her wellbeing. After her exit, Melvin stepped in as her replacement.

The last time Kotb and Guthrie were together was during their interview segment centered on the disappearance of Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie back in March. After a two-month hiatus, Guthrie returned to her seat on the show on April 6.

“Welcome to ‘Today’ on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us — and it is good to be home,” Savannah said alongside NBC co-host Craig Melvin to start the day. “Well, here we go. Ready or not, let’s do the news.”