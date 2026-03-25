Savannah Guthrie Sits for 2-Part ‘Today’ Interview With Hoda Kotb: ‘We Are in Agony’

“Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has not set a return date to the anchor chair, but she will be appearing on the morning show this week with updates on her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Guthrie taped an interview with her former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has largely filled in for Guthrie since Nancy was abducted earlier this year, Kotb said on Wednesday. The interview will air on “Today” on Thursday and Friday, covering how Guthrie has processed her mother’s disappearance, how she‘s leaned on her faith and her thoughts on the investigation.

In a clip shared on Wednesday, Guthrie urged anyone with information to come forward and said her family remained in “agony” throughout the uncertainty.

“I did think of what she went through,” Guthrie said. “I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable. But those thoughts demand to be thought, and I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now.”

Guthrie has remained largely off the air since Feb. 2 as she and her family responded to her mother Nancy’s Feb. 1. disappearance in Tucson, Arizona. Guthrie visited her “Today” colleagues earlier this month to thank them for their support, and a person close to the show told TheWrap they expect Guthrie to likely return to the show in April.

“There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah,” Kotb told her “Today” co-anchors Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly on Wednesday after airing the clip. “She’s hoping that somebody, whoever this person is, will see something and say something, and as you’ll see in the coming days, she talks about so many things.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Tucson and the FBI are both leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s abduction. Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.