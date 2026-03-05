NBC Says Savannah Guthrie Will Return to ‘Today’ Show as Anchor Makes Surprise Visit

Savannah Guthrie returned to the “Today” studio on Thursday for the first time since her mother Nancy Guthrie went missing over a month ago, as NBC confirms she intends to return to the morning anchor desk.

“Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her ‘Today’ colleagues,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

The journalist’s 84-year-old mother has been missing since the early morning hours of Feb. 1 after being abducted from her Tucson-area home in the middle of the night. Savannah has been leading her family’s efforts to bring Nancy home, speaking directly to her supposed captors in multiple social media videos and even offering a $1 million reward for information.

“I’m coming on to say it is Day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then. Worrying about her and fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all just missing her. Just missing her,” she shared last week. “We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying — of every faith and no faith at all — praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope begets hope, as my sisters says. We are blowing on the embers of hope.”

Former “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb has been filling in for Savannah in the weeks since Nancy’s kidnapping. Hundreds of officials between the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona remain on the case.