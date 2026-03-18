“Imperfect Women” has officially arrived, and the Apple TV thriller series features a star-studded cast.
There’s a bloody dark secret three women are keeping, but it all comes to a head as the mystery surrounding the death of their friend comes to light.
The new psychological thriller was adapted from Araminta Hall’s 2020 novel of the same name. Writer and producer Annie Weisman created the show and also serves as the showrunner.
“Imperfect Women” is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios, and will be executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Lindsey McManus via their production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, who initially optioned the book. Kerry Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone.
Check out the cast below.
Kerry Washington as Eleanor
Kerry Washington stars as Eleanor, one of the three friends who have been impacted by the loss of their friend Nancy.
Washington previously starred in “Scandal,” “The Six Triple Eight,” “Shadow Force,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and more.
Elisabeth Moss as Mary
Elisabeth Moss plays Mary, one of the three friends in trio of women. She and Eleanor get pulled into the mystery of their friend’s death.
Moss previously starred in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mad Men,” “The Invisible Man,” “Us” and more.
Kate Mara as Nancy
Kate Mara plays Nancy, the third friend in her circle. The show’s story follows the events surrounding and leading up to her fate.
Mara previously starred in “House of Cards,” “Shooter,” “Fantastic Four,” “A Teacher” and more.
Joel Kinnaman as Robert
Joel Kinnaman comes in as Robert, the grieving husband of Nancy, and the primary suspect in her murder case.
Kinnaman previously starred in “The Killing,” “RoboCop,” “Altered Carbon,” “Silent Night” and more.
Corey Stoll as Howard
Corey Stoll stars as Howard, a professor and Mary’s devoted husband who is facing some financial woes.
Stoll previously starred in “The Strain,” “The Better Sister,” “Ant-Man,” “House of Cards” and more.
Rome Flynn as Jordan
Rome Flynn stars as Jordan, a young and handsome fellow who is engaging in an extramarital affair.
Flynn previously starred in “With Love,” “Raising Dion,” “A Christmas Duet,” “Godfather of Harlem” and more.
Ana Ortiz as Detective Ganz
Ana Ortiz stars as Detective Bethany Ganz. She’s the investigator who is hot on the case, pulling in as many clues as she can to track down what happened to Kate.
Ortiz previously starred in “Devious Maids,” “Ugly Betty,” “Whiskey Cavalier,” “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” and more.
Leslie Odom Jr. as Donavan
Leslie Odom Jr. as Donavan, Eleanor’s protective and straight-forward brother.
Odom previously starred in “Hamilton,” “Harriet,” “One Night in Miami,” “Needle in a Timestack” and more.