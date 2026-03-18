“Imperfect Women” has officially arrived, and the Apple TV thriller series features a star-studded cast.

There’s a bloody dark secret three women are keeping, but it all comes to a head as the mystery surrounding the death of their friend comes to light.

The new psychological thriller was adapted from Araminta Hall’s 2020 novel of the same name. Writer and producer Annie Weisman created the show and also serves as the showrunner.

“Imperfect Women” is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios, and will be executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Lindsey McManus via their production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, who initially optioned the book. Kerry Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone.

Check out the cast below.