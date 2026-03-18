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‘Imperfect Women’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the AppleTV+ Thriller?

The first two episodes of Apple TV’s drama series premiere on Wednesday

Raquel Harris
"Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)
"Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)

“Imperfect Women” has officially arrived, and the Apple TV thriller series features a star-studded cast.

There’s a bloody dark secret three women are keeping, but it all comes to a head as the mystery surrounding the death of their friend comes to light.

The new psychological thriller was adapted from Araminta Hall’s 2020 novel of the same name. Writer and producer Annie Weisman created the show and also serves as the showrunner.

Kate Mara, Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss in "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)
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“Imperfect Women” is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios, and will be executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Lindsey McManus via their production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, who initially optioned the book. Kerry Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone.

Check out the cast below.

Kerry Washington as Eleanor in "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)
Kerry Washington as Eleanor in “Imperfect Women” (Apple TV)

Kerry Washington as Eleanor

Kerry Washington stars as Eleanor, one of the three friends who have been impacted by the loss of their friend Nancy.

Washington previously starred in “Scandal,” “The Six Triple Eight,” “Shadow Force,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and more.

Elisabeth Moss as Mary in "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)
Elisabeth Moss as Mary in “Imperfect Women” (Apple TV)

Elisabeth Moss as Mary

Elisabeth Moss plays Mary, one of the three friends in trio of women. She and Eleanor get pulled into the mystery of their friend’s death.

Moss previously starred in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mad Men,” “The Invisible Man,” “Us” and more.

Kate Mara as Nancy in "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)
Kate Mara as Nancy in “Imperfect Women” (Apple TV)

Kate Mara as Nancy

Kate Mara plays Nancy, the third friend in her circle. The show’s story follows the events surrounding and leading up to her fate.

Mara previously starred in “House of Cards,” “Shooter,” “Fantastic Four,” “A Teacher” and more.

Joel Kinnaman as Robert in "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)
Joel Kinnaman as Robert in “Imperfect Women” (Apple TV)

Joel Kinnaman as Robert 

Joel Kinnaman comes in as Robert, the grieving husband of Nancy, and the primary suspect in her murder case.

Kinnaman previously starred in “The Killing,” “RoboCop,” “Altered Carbon,” “Silent Night” and more.

Corey Stoll as Howard in "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)
Corey Stoll as Howard in “Imperfect Women” (Apple TV)

Corey Stoll as Howard

Corey Stoll stars as Howard, a professor and Mary’s devoted husband who is facing some financial woes.

Stoll previously starred in “The Strain,” “The Better Sister,” “Ant-Man,” “House of Cards” and more.

Rome Flynn as Jordan  in "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)
Rome Flynn as Jordan  in “Imperfect Women” (Apple TV)

Rome Flynn as Jordan

Rome Flynn stars as Jordan, a young and handsome fellow who is engaging in an extramarital affair.

Flynn previously starred in “With Love,” “Raising Dion,” “A Christmas Duet,” “Godfather of Harlem” and more.

Ana Ortiz (Getty Images)
Ana Ortiz (Getty Images)

Ana Ortiz as Detective Ganz 

Ana Ortiz stars as Detective Bethany Ganz. She’s the investigator who is hot on the case, pulling in as many clues as she can to track down what happened to Kate.

Ortiz previously starred in “Devious Maids,” “Ugly Betty,” “Whiskey Cavalier,” “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” and more.

Leslie Odom Jr. as Donavan  in "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV)
Leslie Odom Jr. as Donavan  in “Imperfect Women” (Apple TV)

Leslie Odom Jr. as Donavan

Leslie Odom Jr. as Donavan, Eleanor’s protective and straight-forward brother.

Odom previously starred in “Hamilton,” “Harriet,” “One Night in Miami,” “Needle in a Timestack” and more.

Elizabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara in "Imperfect Women" (Credit: Apple TV)
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Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

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