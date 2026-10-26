Instagram Tests Out 90-Minute Horizontal Videos in Push for TV Viewing

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Instagram is giving creators the ability to upload longer horizontal videos on its platform, the company announced on Monday. Testing has been taking place with certain creators in Brazil and will be rolling out to select U.S. creators. The offering will let creators upload longform videos that are up to 90 minutes long.

“Instagram is all about connecting people over creativity, and creativity is so much more than just shortform video or just posts and carousels,” Tessa Lyons, vice president of product at Instagram, said in a longform video announcing the news. She outlined that creators have been using Reels to creator shortform series, that they’ve used clips on Reels to drive discovery to other content and that they’re using Instagram Live. “There’s just so much different format now happening around creativity and storytelling on video that we want to make sure we’re doing a good job of serving.”