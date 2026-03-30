Jeffrey Epstein TV Series in the Works at Sony, Laura Dern to Play Julie K. Brown in Investigative Drama

Laura Dern is set to star in a new limited series adaptation of author and reporter Julie K. Brown’s “Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story.”

The series, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, is an explosive account of the investigative reporter exposing the secret plea deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors.

Drawing from Brown’s experience as a reporter for the Miami Herald, the book and the limited series follow her relentless years-long investigation that identified 80 victims, persuaded key survivors to go on the record, and led to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrests.

It also led to the release of millions of Justice Department files about Epstein’s sex trafficking and money laundering empire, the resignation of the U.S. secretary of labor, the first arrest of a British Royal in 400 years and the downfall of countless other captains of industry, politics, media and academia around the world.

The series is written by Sharon Hoffman (“Mrs. America,” “House of Cards”). Hoffman, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Eileen Myers (“American Hostage,” “Masters of Sex”). Hoffman and Myers also executive produce alongside Dern, Brown, McKay, and Kevin Messic.

Dern’s notable TV credits include Apple TV’s “Palm Royale,” Hulu’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” and HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” while McKay’s include HBO’s “Succession” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” HyperObject Industries also developed the investigative series “Broken: Seeking Justice,” featuring Brown and numerous survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

Dern is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. McKay is repped by CAA. Myers is repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.