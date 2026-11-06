Jubilee Media Launches First Shortform Series With ‘Dateable’ and ‘People Watching’ | Exclusive

Jubilee Media, the digital media company known for viral YouTube series like “Surrounded” and “Middle Ground,” is expanding into the shortform segment for the first time, TheWrap has exclusively learned. “People Watching” will premiere later this month, followed by “Dateable” in December.
“People Watching” will premiere on Nov. 11 and follows a group of players who are armed with binoculars. They’re given a category, a limited number of guesses and the objective to find someone in the crowd who fits the given description. It’s basically a TikTok version of the game everyone plays while waiting in line. “The show will challenge viewers to think — can you truly judge a book by its cover?” a description for the series reads.
That will be followed on Dec. 8 by “Dateable,” which asks what happens when your online dating profile meets real life? Every episode will follow an eligible single person who goes to a busy NYC park wearing a sign that reads “AM I DATEABLE?” The host of this man-on-the-street series will then ask strangers to review the single person’s dating profile right in front of them. Based on those strangers’ responses, the host will then deliver the final verdict about whether that single people is dateable or not
“People Watching” will be available on Jubilee’s Instagram, TikTok and on YouTube Shorts. As for “Dateable,” it will be available across Nectar’s Instagram, TikTok and on YouTube Shorts. Both “People Watching” and “Dateable” are Jubilee’s first productions filmed in New York City.
Additionally, Jubilee Media’s “The Split” has been renewed for a second season, and “Nectarhouse” will return for Season 3 on Nov. 14. Hosted by Austin Julio Broughton and David Mauricio, the series is a debate series that breaks down the headlines of the day. “The Split” recently hosted a livestream for the 2026 midterms, which brought in 375,000 viewers. Season 2 of the series will return in 2027.
As for “Nectarhouse,” the dating show follows 10 Gen Z singles under one roof over the course of 100 hours. Every day, contestants secretly text Nectar about who they’re most attracted to, and on the final night, they learn if their feelings are reciprocated. The first two seasons of “Nectarhouse” drew in over 51 million views across platforms.
Nut will return to host the series. Season 3’s singles include Adam Burgol, Amare Deaver, Brandon Hill, Gabriella Bridgmon, Javien Sahaba, Kate Schadewald, Kirolos Saleeb, Melina Williams, Nandi Summers and Rali Thak. “Nectarhouse” will air exclusively on the Nectar YouTube channel.