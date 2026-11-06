Jubilee Media Launches First Shortform Series With ‘Dateable’ and ‘People Watching’ | Exclusive

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Jubilee Media, the digital media company known for viral YouTube series like “Surrounded” and “Middle Ground,” is expanding into the shortform segment for the first time, TheWrap has exclusively learned. “People Watching” will premiere later this month, followed by “Dateable” in December.

“People Watching” will premiere on Nov. 11 and follows a group of players who are armed with binoculars. They’re given a category, a limited number of guesses and the objective to find someone in the crowd who fits the given description. It’s basically a TikTok version of the game everyone plays while waiting in line. “The show will challenge viewers to think — can you truly judge a book by its cover?” a description for the series reads.