‘Task’ Season 2 Is a ‘Mare of Easttown’ Crossover: Julianne Nicholson to Reprise Role

“Mare of Easttown” star Julianne Nicholson will reprise her Emmy-winning role of Lori Ross, the mother of three children who resides in Easttown, for a crossover in “Task” Season 2.

The second season of “Task” will see Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) take the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who’s the target.

In addition to Ruffalo and Nicholson, Season 2’s cast includes Mahershala Ali as Eddie Barnes, Harry Melling as Brennan Boylan, Adam Nagaitis as Luke Clemmons, Aminah Nieves as Nataly Zamora and Edgar Ramírez as Miguel Contreras.

“Task” is written, created and executive produced by showrunner Brad Ingelsby. Other EPs include Ruffalo, Jeremiah Zagar, Ron Schmidt and wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Karen Wacker serve as co-executive producers. Casting is Bialy Thomas & Associates.

In addition to her role as Lori Ross, Nicholson recently starred as tech billionaire Sinatra in Dan Fogelman’s political thriller “Paradise,” an effervescent Dance Mom in “Hacks” and as Kate in BCC’s “Dope Girls.” She earned Emmy nominations for both “Paradise” and “Hacks,” winning a Guest Actress Emmy for the latter show.

Nicholson can also be seen in “Winning Time: Rise of the Laker Dynasty” opposite Tracy Letts; “The Outsider,” based on the best-selling book by Stephen King; and “Boardwalk Empire” with Steve Buscemi. Next up for Nicholson is the feature film “The Riders” with Brad Pitt.

She is repped by United Talent Agency, Untitled Entertainment and B-Side Management (UK).