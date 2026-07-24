Kalshi Slaps Netflix With Cease and Desist, Alleges AI Fabrication in Prediction Market Doc

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Kalshi has slapped Netflix with a cease and desist in response to the streamer’s upcoming documentary centered on the prediction market, alleging that the trailer features an AI-fabricated trade slip.

In the cease and desist letter sent Friday, a day after Netflix announced the documentary and debuted the trailer for “Instadocs: The Prediction Games,” Kalshi alleged the streamer utilized “fabricated documents and false and misleading statements portraying trades being made on Kalshi in violation of a court order.”

Kalshi specifically took issue with the trailer’s editing that indicated its documentary subjects were trading in Las Vegas given that Kalshi has been prohibited in Nevada under a court order. The trading platform notes it has “actively prohibited the trading of sport event contracts in Nevada since May 4, 2026” but the timestamp in the documentary of July 19 — the day of the World Cup final — gives the impression Kalshi has not been following the court order.

As a result, Kalshi has asked Netflix to remove the trailer from its platforms as well as publish a statement “rescinding the false and defamatory content.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Netflix had a chance to make a genuinely interesting documentary about prediction markets. Instead, they made a sensationalized film built on fiction,” Kalshi marketing lead Brandon Beckhardt said in a statement to press. “The preview they just released features a Kalshi trade slip that’s completely fabricated – it looks nothing like our UI. It’s either photoshopped or AI-generated. The people in the trailer aren’t even Kalshi traders, they’re a group of influencers. Is anything in this documentary real?”

Beckhardt’s statement went on to note that Kalshi flagged the “fake trade slip” to Netflix. “They said they’d pull the trailer. They haven’t,” Beckhardt continued. “We expect better from Netflix.”

More to come …