Karen Bass to Present ‘All American’ With Mayoral Proclamation at Final Season Premiere | Exclusive

Mayor Karen Bass will present CW series “All American” with an official proclamation for its contributions to Los Angeles and its authentic representation of the city on-screen, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The mayor will attend the Warner Bros. Television series’ premiere for its eighth and final season in Burbank on Wednesday to present the distinction to the show for its storytelling that reflects the diverse experiences of Angelenos and its significant economic impact in the region.

Throughout its eight-season run, “All American” has created over 15,000 local job opportunities and generated business for thousands of local vendors in the area. The series also shot locally on-location in L.A. and at the Warner Bros. Studios lot.

The final season of “All American” will air its two-hour premiere episode on The CW Monday at 8 p.m. PT. Season 8 will follow the series leads as they navigate challenging friendships and family dynamics, picking up six months after the high-stakes football game cliffhanger at the end of Season 7. In all, the final outing will span just one week in the Beverly Hills and Crenshaw crew’s life.

“A week that will have them wondering if everything they’ve been through over the course of their lives has prepared them for this moment,” a press release for the season reads. “A week that will ultimately reunite old with the new, friend with enemy, and alter the course of each of their futures forever.”

“All American” stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, Kareem Grimes and Lauryn Hardy.

The series is executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Jameal Turner, Sarah Schechter and David Strauss. The Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios production is in association with Berlanti Productions.

Just a few weeks ago, the network aired “All American: The Final Season Special.” The hour-long special chronicled the journey of the series’ stars over the years and paid tribute to some of the series’ most memorable moments, relationships and milestones.