‘All American’ Final Season Will Premiere With a 2-Hour Special in July

“All American” will be coming to an end in July. The eighth and final season of the CW drama will premiere with a two-hour special on July 13, the CW announced Thursday. The episode will air at 8 p.m. ET / PT.

Prior to the premiere, the network will air “All American: The Final Season Special” on June 22 at 9 p.m. ET / PT. The hourlong special will chronicle the journey of the series’ characters over the years and pay tribute to some of the series’ most memorable moments, relationships and milestones.

“How do you say goodbye to family? Because that is what these characters, these actors, this ‘All American’ crew and staff are after eight beautiful, hard fought, seasons together. Family. This was the question on repeat for all of us as we crafted this final season with long hours, lots of love and even more tears,” Executive Producer and Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said. “What we realized was that just like when your kids grow up and finally leave home, this wasn’t goodbye … It was a tear-filled I’ll see you soon. So, to our fans who have rocked with us faithfully for over a hundred episodes, we hope you enjoy this final season as much as we enjoyed making it. Thanks for taking this ride with us. We are so grateful for you … And we’ll see you soon.”

The eighth and final season of “All American” will follow Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou), Coop (Bre-Z), Cassius (Osy Ikhile), KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre), Khalil (Antonio J. Bell), Amina (Alexis Chikaeze) and Preach (Kareem J. Grimes). Last season ended with a game between the Beverly High Eagles and South Crenshaw Chargers. Right after KJ threw the final pass of the game that would determine the winner, the credits rolled. Season 8 will take place six months after that high-stakes game and will span one week.

“A week that will have them wondering if everything they’ve been through over the course of their lives has prepared them for this moment,” a press release for the season reads. “A week that will ultimately reunite old with the new, friend with enemy, and alter the course of each of their futures forever.”

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, “All American” stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, Kareem Grimes and Lauryn Hardy. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Jameal Turner, Sarah Schechter and David Strauss.