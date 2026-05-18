‘Lanterns’ Trailer Makes Fear the Enemy

HBO has begun to ramp up the promotion for its upcoming DC Studios original series “Lanterns” with the release of a new trailer today.

Like the first “Lanterns” trailer, the new teaser puts the cross-generational banter and friction between series leads Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) front and center. The teaser also teases some of the uses of Jordan’s Green Lantern ring that comic book fans can expect to see in the new series, including the creation of some counterfeit money for a jukebox, which Pierre’s Stewart chastises him for afterward.

Today’s “Lanterns” trailer additionally concludes with Pierre’s Stewart telling an unknown character played by “Ozark” star Laura Linney that he will be more fearless and heroic than Chandler’s Jordan has ever been. “Then go and get it, John Stewart,” Linney’s mysterious, seemingly authoritative character replies.

You can watch the full “Lanterns” trailer yourself in the video below.

DC Studios’ co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s fledgling DC Universe may have only released one movie to date (last year’s “Superman”), but the Green Lantern Corps. is already a known and established entity in the fictional, multimedia superhero universe. “Lanterns,” consequently, seems poised to just build further on the foundation that “Superman” laid in that regard.

The HBO series’ new trailer features a brief, in-universe television clip of Chandler’s Hal Jordan being asked how he was chosen to be a Green Lantern. “It’s only one question: Are you afraid?” Jordan responds. That question echoes across the teaser trailer, which only briefly hints further at the puzzling mystery at the center of “Lanterns,” the details of which remain under tight wraps.

“Lanterns” comes from co-creators Chris Mundy (“Ozark,” “True Detective”), Damon Lindelof (“Lost,” “The Leftovers”) and comic book writer Tom King. In addition to Linney, Pierre and Chandler, the series’ ensemble cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, Paul Ben-Victor, Paula Patton, Sherman Augustus and Chris Coy. Nathan Fillion is set to reprise his “Superman” role as irritable Green Lantern Guy Gardner in “Lanterns” as well.

“Lanterns” premieres August 16 on HBO and HBO Max.