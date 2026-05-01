‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ Scores 5th Straight Week of Ratings Growth With 2.41 Million Viewers | Exclusive

“Live with Kelly and Mark” returned strong from spring break with its fifth straight week of year-over-year ratings growth, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

During the week of April 6, “Live” averaged 2.41 million total viewers, per Nielsen — rising 1% from last year — with a household rating of 1.59 — up 2% from last year. This marks the fifth week in a row that the daytime talker has grown.

“Live” also saw a 3% uptick from last year among women 18-49, drawing a 0.31 rating during the week. Among both women 18-49 and women 25-54, “Live” saw week-to-week growth, with women 18-49 growing 7% from the previous week while women 25-54 grew double digits with a 0.45 rating, marking an 18% rise from the previous week.

Ratings for the week also saw “Live” outpace its syndicated peers for the 167th consecutive week, with the series pushing ahead of its closest competition by 51% among total viewers, 43% among households, 72% among women 18-49 and 50% among women 25-54.

Season to date, “Live” is averaging 2.43 million viewers — up 56% from its closest competition with 1.57 million viewers — a household rating of 1.58 and a rating of 0.44 among women 25-54 — up 52% and 57% from its closest competitors. Those milestones boost “Live” to dominate its competition for the sixth consecutive season. Among women 25-54, the show has brought in the biggest audience in daytime for the seventh season in a row, with this season averaging a 0.44 rating.

“Live” ranks as the most-watched entertainment talk show on television in all key measures, including total viewers, households and key demos among women for the sixth consecutive season.

The show is also seeing strong numbers in the local New York market, with the show averaging 188,100 viewers since September — rising 91% over its closest competition — as well as a 0.47 rating among adults 25-54 and a 0.68 rating among women 25-54 — up 96% and 134% over the closest competitor, respectively. In that market, Monday’s telecast saw the strongest performance the show has seen in 15 months among adults 25-54 with a 0.80 rating.

Produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa, “Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.