‘Dead to Me’ Duo Liz Feldman and Kelly Hutchinson Reteam for Another Netflix Dark Comedy Series

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“Dead to Me” collaborators and longtime friends Liz Feldman and Kelly Hutchinson will reteam for a new revenge dark comedy series at Netflix, titled “All the Rage.”

The half-hour series centers on old friends Emma and Eli, who reconnect after a long estrangement and find new purpose in taking down the man who tore them apart, per the official logline.

Feldman (“Dead to Me,” “No Good Deed”) and Hutchinson (“Dead to Me,” “Palm Royale”) will serve as creators and executive producers, with additional EPs including Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions and Christie Smith for Rise Management.

Additionally, Netflix and Feldman have extended their creative partnership, under which Feldman will continue developing new series and films exclusively for Netflix.

Feldman created “Dead to Me” and “No Good Deed” for Netflix and has writing credits on “The Great Indoors,” “2 Broke Girls” and “One Big Happy.” Hutchinson wrote on “Dead to Me” and “No Good Deed” and also wrote for Apple TV’s “Palm Royale.”

“All the Rage” reunites Feldman and Hutchinson after collaborating on dark comedy “Dead to Me,” which ran for three seasons on Netflix.

“We’re thrilled to tell this completely made up story about revenge inspired by our very real friendship of 30 years,” Feldman and Hutchinson said in a joint statement. “Thank you to Netflix for being the best partners in the biz and, more importantly, for paying us to finally work through 30 years of neurosis and resentment.”

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Liz and bring more of her distinct, brilliant vision to audiences worldwide,” Netflix comedy series VP Tracey Pakosta said. “Her decades-long friendship with Kelly fuels their unique and sharp creative chemistry, which they showcased during their collaboration on ‘Dead to Me.’ We’re thrilled to have them join forces again for ‘All the Rage,’ which is sure to blend dark comedy and emotional depth like only Liz and Kelly can.”

“All the Rage” joins several comedy orders at the streamer, which include Nick Kroll-led “A Hundred Percent,” “I Suck at Girls” from “Abbott Elementary” showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, and “Uncorked” from Darren Star and David Schulner.

Hutchinson is repped by UTA, SEL Media Group, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher

Ferrell is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein. Elbaum is repped by UTA.