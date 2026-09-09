‘Baby Reindeer’ Star Jessica Gunning Returns to Netflix for Dark Comedy Series ‘Feral’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Jessica Gunning has found her next dark comedy Netflix project in the adaptation of Shirley Conran’s 1987 novel “Feral.”

The “Baby Reindeer” breakout star is attached to play Annie, a quietly dutiful wife who has sacrificed her ambitions to raise four sons under her domineering husband, Duncan, according to Deadline.

The series will follow four different women as they learn to survive and work together on a deadly tropical island after their mining exec husbands are kidnapped.

“Feral” was created by Jude Mack, who joined “Ted Lasso” Season 4 as the new goalie this fall. Emma Freeman (“Interview with the Vampire”) will direct the series with Oscar nominee Liza Marshall (“Hamnet”) producing alongside Laurie Borg (“Industry”).

Deadline first reported the news. Netflix declined to comment to TheWrap.

Gunning made a splash onto the scene with her performance as Martha, Donny (Richard Gadd)’s stalker, in “Baby Reindeer.” She won several awards for her performance in the limited series, including an Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA TV Award, Actor Award, Critics’ Choice Award and Independent Spirit Award. The series premiered on Netflix in April 2024.

Since then, the actress has appeared in several film roles including Steven Soderbergh’s “The Christophers,” “Sunny Dancer” and “The Magic Faraway Tree.” Gunning will appear in “Anxious People” and “Frank and Percy.”

She is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin, UTA, and Untitled.

Mack has previously produced the shorts “Amicable” and “Bury Your Gays.” More notably she has appeared on screen in “Ted Lasso,” “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and “Prime Target.”