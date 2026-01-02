‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Sets February Premiere for Season 13B | Exclusive

MTV’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” has set a February premiere date for the latter half of Season 13, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The new season of the reality series will hit MTV on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., continuing the show’s streak as the longest-running iteration in the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise. The Season 13B return comes just about five months after “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” wrapped up its 13th installment in mid-October with the Season 13 finale, titled, “Karlito’s Way.”

The official logline for the new season is as follows: “In the A, all is fair in Love & Hip Hop … and a new year brings new beginnings, but not everyone wants to begin again. When trials and triumphs take center stage, who will show up and who will sound off?”

In the trailer for the new season, drama is all around, with the teaser reading, “when it rains, it pours.” Snippets of cast members from the season can be heard saying “who made you the teller of my truth?” while another says “we would never want anything like this to happen to anybody.”

The full cast of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” includes Ashley Conley, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Erica Racine, Jasmine Bleu, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Kirk Frost, Lil Zane, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc and ZellSwag, along with newcomers Queen Key, Salma Slims and 24hrs.

News broke in early December that Banks, whose legal name is Erica Breaux, was arrested DeKalb County on drug possession charges, though it’s unknown if the season will touch on the arrest.

Produced by Antoinette Media, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young for Monami Productions and Lashan Browning for Antoinette Media, as well as Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mimi Adams, Gavin Lee Jones and John Crenny.

Sara Finney serves as EIC for MTV Entertainment Studios while Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Daniel Blau Rogge serve as executive producers and Julie Ha as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.