Lucy Hale to Star in and Executive Produce Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Romance Series ‘Scarlett Holmes’ at Roku

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Lucy Hale will star in and executive produce a Sherlock Holmes-inspired romance series at Roku, titled “Scarlett Holmes.”

The limited series, which is slated for a 2027 debut on the Roku Channel, will follow a Hale’s Scarlett, a modern descendant of Sherlock Holmes who uses her family’s power of observation to take on mysteries related to love, dating and relationships. Joined by her sidekick, Jane Watson, the duo helps clients navigate romantic woes, with each episode taking inspiration from a beloved romantic comedy.

“But while Scarlett may be an expert at solving everyone else’s romantic problems, her own love life proves far more difficult to decipher,” the official logline reads. “When she falls for Ollie Moriarity — a charming podcast producer secretly planning an exposé on her methods —she’s faced with the toughest case of all: her own.”

Jaggi Entertainment produces and handles international sales for “Scarlett Holmes,” with Sophie Tilson and Steve Jaggi serving as executive producers alongside Hale. Paris Herbert-Taylor and Katie Wilbert wrote the series and Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall oversee the project for Roku.

“Lucy Hale has the wit, warmth and comedic instincts that make her the perfect creative partner to bring ‘Scarlett Holmes’ to life,” Brian Tannenbaum, head of Roku originals, said in a statement. “This smart, sophisticated series celebrates two genres our streamers love — romance and mystery — through a fresh, playful take on one of the most recognizable legacies in storytelling.”

Hale is best known for starring in “Pretty Little Liars,” and can be seen in “F*** Marry Kill,” “Which Brings Me to You,” “Puppy Love,” “The Hating Game” and “Ragdoll.”

“I am a true diehard fan of romantic comedies, and ‘Scarlett Holmes’ has that special something that made me fall in love with the genre in the first place,” Hale said. “And I love that it brings mystery into the rom-com world in a way that feels really fresh and fun. It’s charming, sexy, funny and has a lot of heart. Scarlett is smart, curious, a little complicated, and like so many of us, looking for love. I feel completely thrilled to step into her shoes.”

“‘Scarlett Holmes’ is the kind of smart, feel-good storytelling audiences crave. Partnering with Roku on such a charming project has been an exciting journey, and we can’t wait for viewers to fall in love with Scarlett and her world,” Jaggi Entertainment CEO Steve Jaggi said.

Hale is represented by CAA and Reel Talent Management.