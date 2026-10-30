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‘Mad Men’ Creator Matthew Weiner Exits Eddie Murphy-Led ‘The Chairman’ Due to Creative Differences

New leadership is already in place for the 101 Studios and Universal Television-produced series in development at Peacock

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“Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner has departed Peacock’s Eddie Murphy-led series “The Chairman,” TheWrap has learned.

Weiner was the creative force behind the project, which is produced by 101 Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Murphy slated to star in and executive produce the series.

It was creative differences between Weiner and the project’s producers that prompted Weiner’s exit, though a new team is already in place to replace him, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. That announcement is forthcoming, and the writers’ room will take a two-week pause as newcomers take the helm.

A representative for Peacock declined to comment.

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The news comes less than a month after the project was announced to be in development at the streamer, though no plot details were shared at the time.

The series marks the first collaboration between NBCUniversal and 101 Studios since CEO David Glasser and 101 Studios kicked off their first-look film and TV deal at NBCUniversal in January. It’s also the first collaboration with former Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy, who left his role to join NBCUniversal as the company’s kickstarted a relationship with new recruit Taylor Sheridan.

The series will also mark Murphy’s first scripted TV role to date, as well as his first television series regular role since NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which he departed in 1984.

Murphy’s film credits include “Harlem Nights,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Dream Girls,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Coming 2 America,” “You People,” “Candy Cane Lane” and “The Pickup.”

Sir Ian McKellen (L) and Sir Patrick Stewart attend the 62nd London Evening Standard Theatre Awards, recognising excellence from across the world of theatre and beyond, at The Old Vic Theatre on November 13, 2016 in London, England. (Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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